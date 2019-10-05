Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,189. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

