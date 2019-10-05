Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOCH. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a f rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BOCH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,027. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $133,150 over the last 90 days. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 539.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 106.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

