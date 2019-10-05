Bank of America Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €12.20 Price Target

Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.16 ($19.95).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €13.94 ($16.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.