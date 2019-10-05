Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKHYY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Hapoalim has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.