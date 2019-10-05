Ball (NYSE:BLL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. 2,169,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 663.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 175.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $56,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

