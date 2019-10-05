BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 10,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.74. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

