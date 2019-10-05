Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Axe has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $1.38 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012231 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004179 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,962,397 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

