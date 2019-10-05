AVX (NYSE:AVX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of AVX and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE AVX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 182,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. AVX has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. AVX had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVX will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AVX during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVX by 8,690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AVX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AVX during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVX during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

