Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAR. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

CAR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 488,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,553. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

