Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVDL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,460. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

