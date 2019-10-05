AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.01.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 458,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,463. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 32,231 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $1,554,178.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,997.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.