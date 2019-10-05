Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Reaches $350,867.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $350,867.00 and $50.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032703 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00072093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001527 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00128014 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,087.50 or 0.99918980 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, ISX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

