Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.75.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,904. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

