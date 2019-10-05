Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ ATLC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 28,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.03. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 75,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

