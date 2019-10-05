ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Santander downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.04. 477,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $252.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

