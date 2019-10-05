ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €224.23 ($260.73).

