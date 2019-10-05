Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 250,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $292,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 272,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 104.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 119,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

