ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARQL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of ARQL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 1,910,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,869. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $996.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 2.24.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ArQule by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in ArQule by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

