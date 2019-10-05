Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 7,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

