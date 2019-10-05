Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.29. 2,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,505. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $968.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,974,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 282,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after buying an additional 269,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 220,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 588,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 135,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

