Argentum Price Down 82.6% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $3,004.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 82.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 314% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,394,843 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

