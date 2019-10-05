Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 239,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,907. The company has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.