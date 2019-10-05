Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 293,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

