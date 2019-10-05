Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 293,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,030. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardelyx by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

