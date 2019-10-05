Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 2,255,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. Arconic’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at $375,635,921.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 86.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $99,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.