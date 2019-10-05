Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Aravive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Aravive stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 14,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,928. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

