Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. National Securities downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

AQB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 27,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,695. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Aquabounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 363,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.