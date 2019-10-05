Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,760. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

