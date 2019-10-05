Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,975 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.14 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Insiders purchased a total of 112,879 shares of company stock worth $864,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

