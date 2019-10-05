Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $17.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 353,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

