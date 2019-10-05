Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $11.63 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $524,310.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007616 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

