Apergy (NYSE:APY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 449,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,093. Apergy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,545,000 after purchasing an additional 165,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532,281 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apergy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Apergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Apergy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,729,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,145 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

