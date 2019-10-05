Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ AVXL remained flat at $$3.07 on Wednesday. 209,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,271. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.