Analyzing Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Coeur Mining (OTCMKTS:CDE)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

This table compares Gold Reserve and Coeur Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.49 $41.86 million N/A N/A Coeur Mining $625.90 million 1.82 -$48.40 million ($0.01) -512.00

Gold Reserve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.0%. Coeur Mining does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gold Reserve and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $5.84, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.72% -18.05% Coeur Mining -17.81% -6.00% -2.95%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.