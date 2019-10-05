Analysts Set Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,928.33

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,906.11 ($64.11).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective (up from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,801.50 ($62.74) on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,002.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,810.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

