Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Target Price at GBX 1,085

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TUI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective (up from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 915.80 ($11.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a one year low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 802.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

