Analysts Set Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $341.32

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $327.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.88. Shopify has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $409.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

