Analysts Set OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Target Price at C$5.34

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.34.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of TSE OGC remained flat at $C$3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,631. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.