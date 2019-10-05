Analysts Set OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Target Price at C$5.34

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE OGC remained flat at $C$3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,631. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

