Analysts Set Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $27.68

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,639 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kroger by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,064,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 570,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,594. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Kroger has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

