Analysts Set CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) PT at C$4.50

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE CTST opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.45. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CannTrust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

