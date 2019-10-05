Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 898,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,204. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

