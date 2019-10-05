Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.60. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $25.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.52.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. 74,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

