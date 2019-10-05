Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $62.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $65.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $270.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.53 million to $273.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $299.57 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $309.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of WIFI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.67 and a beta of 1.01. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Finley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 149,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,472 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 59.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,977,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 249.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,922,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,000 shares during the period.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.