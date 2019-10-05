Analysts Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,838,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,551,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

