Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to Post $2.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

UTX traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 167,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,710. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

