Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total value of $2,171,800.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,588,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock worth $2,846,432. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.02. The company had a trading volume of 312,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

