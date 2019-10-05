Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. UBS Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,018,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 902,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 374,216 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 232,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 491.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,533,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 323,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

