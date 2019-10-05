Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 71,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

