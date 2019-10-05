Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 71,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.