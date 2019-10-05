Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 621,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 810,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 288,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $166,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.