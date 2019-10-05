Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01, 998,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,465,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $948.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 1,642,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer bought 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

